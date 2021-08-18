Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

MTOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, raised shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of MTOR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 234,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79. Meritor has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

