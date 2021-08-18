Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.
MTOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, raised shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.14.
Shares of MTOR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 234,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79. Meritor has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.07.
Meritor Company Profile
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
