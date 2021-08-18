Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan Sells 5,192 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total value of $1,413,054.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $363,087.50.

On Thursday, July 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $334,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $1,340,522.48.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John James Sullivan sold 2,215 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $556,983.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $270.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.65 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.82.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

