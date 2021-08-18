Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $270.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.82. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $307.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. Analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $1,413,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total transaction of $178,939.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

