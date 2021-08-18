Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTR opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $10.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.0244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Royalty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

