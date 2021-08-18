Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD traded down $5.94 on Wednesday, reaching $1,540.31. 1,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,954. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,433.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $926.88 and a 52-week high of $1,562.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total value of $187,721.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $143,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,954 shares of company stock valued at $42,020,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

