Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Update

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,525,500 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 14,894,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 761.7 days.

OTCMKTS:MYBUF opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52.

MYBUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Meyer Burger Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

