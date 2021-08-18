Michael M. Selzer Sells 4,285 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Stock

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at $883,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CYBE opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $291.06 million, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.59. CyberOptics Co. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $48.52.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYBE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,252,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 70.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 440,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 181,880 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the first quarter worth $2,762,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the second quarter worth $4,266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 36,886 shares in the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

