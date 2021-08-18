Michael Mente Sells 77,387 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $4,584,405.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $3,665,060.89.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $4,732,481.58.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $3,269,987.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $7,702,612.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,355,619.74.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41.

Shares of RVLV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. 809,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,945. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.