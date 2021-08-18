Mickey Kim Purchases 1,000 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Mickey Kim acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $18,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,883 shares in the company, valued at $308,114.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mickey Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Mickey Kim bought 1,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00.

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.19.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,915,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,748,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 171.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 171,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 26.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

