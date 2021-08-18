Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.35. 48,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,221. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Microchip Technology shares are set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.17.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,355 shares of company stock worth $666,358. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

