Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bank of Hawaii’s 10th Largest Position

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 393,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,867,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 23,569 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $293.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $294.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

