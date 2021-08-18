Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,003 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 393,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,867,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 23,569 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $293.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $294.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

