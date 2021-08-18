MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $728.00

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $728.00, but opened at $743.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $714.40, with a volume of 1,985 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $501.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $620.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total value of $654,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,185. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 865.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

