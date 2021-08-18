Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Short Interest Down 32.1% in July

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 44,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,557. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $557.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

