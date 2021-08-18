Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Announces Earnings Results

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 1,855.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.16% of Milestone Scientific worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

