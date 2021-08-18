Millennium Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 97.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 188,030 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKCC opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $311.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.77. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

