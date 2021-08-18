Millennium Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 285,349 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

