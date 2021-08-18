Millennium Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 179.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 611.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

