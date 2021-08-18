Millennium Management LLC Sells 5,391 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 388.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 72.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

JOUT stock opened at $115.67 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $78.93 and a one year high of $154.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

