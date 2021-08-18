Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Declares Dividend of $2.06

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 2.0581 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

OTCMKTS MALRY opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MALRY. lowered shares of Mineral Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mineral Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

