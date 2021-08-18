MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after buying an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,454,000 after buying an additional 75,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 74,021 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,076,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,220 shares of company stock worth $35,737,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $676.94. 7,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $652.09. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.