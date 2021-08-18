MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.66% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,860,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 67,118 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 460.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.68. 56 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,939. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $54.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

About Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

