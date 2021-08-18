Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires 145,000 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,798. Churchill Capital Corp V has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

