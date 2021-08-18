Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,587 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 1.30% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,514,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 692.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 742,699 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THCA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,852. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

