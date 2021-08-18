Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $3.82 Million Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 42.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 61.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUAN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.88. 154,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879,359. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.38 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,639 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.