Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Sykes Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYKE shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.83. 3,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,657. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.