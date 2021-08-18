Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Gores Technology Partners were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $6,020,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,546,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,505,000.

Shares of GTPAU stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 3,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,027. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

