Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Raven Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,260,000 after purchasing an additional 419,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Raven Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,953,000 after purchasing an additional 328,943 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Raven Industries by 184.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 911,597 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the second quarter valued at $64,754,000. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raven Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 634,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Shares of Raven Industries stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $112.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RAVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.