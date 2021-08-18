Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Down 45.5% in July

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the July 15th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MTC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,062. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72. Mmtec has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Mmtec alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mmtec in the first quarter worth $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mmtec by 105.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mmtec by 99.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 108,686 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Mmtec by 208.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mmtec during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.