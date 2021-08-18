Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.02. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $3.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $14.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $18.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 53,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,689,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 118,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MHK traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.97. 6,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,036. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.89. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.