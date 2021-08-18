Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.65. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 359.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 119,382 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares in the company, valued at $69,069,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Molecular Templates by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 56,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Molecular Templates by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,243,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 397,740 shares during the period. Caxton Corp increased its position in Molecular Templates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,137,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

