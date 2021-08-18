Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 138,505 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,505 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 30.5% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at $499,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $968.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.