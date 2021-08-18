Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 61,002 Shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,002 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Select Interior Concepts worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIC. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIC. Truist Securities lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $368.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.75. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $14.31.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.