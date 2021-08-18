Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,366 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SeaSpine by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SeaSpine by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SeaSpine by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 168,246 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

SPNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.21.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

