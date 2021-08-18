Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 151,960 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2,353.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth $223,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.71.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

