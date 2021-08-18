Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 24.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at $6,580,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 50.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 51.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 38,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

PCYO opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.67. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.40.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 87.48%.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.