Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $2.87 Million in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 344,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.70 million, a PE ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.88. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

