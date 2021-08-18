Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 133,450 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,450 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 147,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.