monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading 7.4% Higher Following Earnings Beat

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $327.59 and last traded at $327.59. 1,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 121,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.00.

The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 3.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.63.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

