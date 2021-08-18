MONK (MONK) Price Hits $0.0977 on Major Exchanges

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $10,483.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MONK has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

