Monro, Inc. (MNRO) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on September 7th

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Monro has raised its dividend by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MNRO stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $54.74. 145,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,413. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80. Monro has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

