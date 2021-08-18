Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

