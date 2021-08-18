Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MNTK opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Montauk Renewables has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.93.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.