Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 389,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MAAC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,036,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,035,000 after buying an additional 2,222,214 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,560,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,363,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,868,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,292,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

