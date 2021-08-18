Mooncoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00374614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

