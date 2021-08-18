More Coin (MORE) Price Hits $0.0597 on Major Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One More Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, More Coin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $119,353.91 and approximately $291.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00057049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.60 or 0.00852906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00048264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00100593 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

