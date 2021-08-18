Morgan Stanley Cuts Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $39.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $663.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 705,526 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after buying an additional 186,677 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

