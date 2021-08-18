Morgan Stanley Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 426,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,249 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.80. Invesco Global Water ETF has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $42.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.