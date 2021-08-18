mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.15 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $17.15 million and $4.15 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00057474 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002957 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015360 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.61 or 0.00845464 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046975 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00159989 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

MTA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

