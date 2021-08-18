NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 931,600 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 718,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NanoViricides stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNVC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoViricides by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of NanoViricides by 50.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NanoViricides by 62.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NanoViricides during the first quarter worth $95,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

